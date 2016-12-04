Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens | Sun., Dec.04, 2016

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is sacked by Baltimore Ravens Lawrence Guy (93), in the fourth quarter as Fins center Anthony Steen (65), looks down at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins DeVante Parker can't grab the ball as Baltimore Ravens Lardarius Webb intercepts the ball in the endzone in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill lays under Baltimore Ravens Zachary Orr after dropping a snap in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill chases a dropped snap in the second quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
As the Miami Dolphins prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens, a Ravens fan touches the foot of the statue of former Raven and Miami Hurricane player Ray Lewis at M&T Bank Satdium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens fans arrive at the game at M&T Bank Satdium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Tony Lippet 36, and Bacarri Rambo (30), tackle Baltimore Ravens Steve Smith Sr. after a reception in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is sacked by Baltimore Ravens lawrence Guy 93, in the fourth quarter as Fins center Anthony Steen 65, looks down at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi is surrounded by the Baltimore Ravens defense in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill yells at receiver Kenny Stills as the line-up in the third quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins DeVante Parker lays on the field as Baltimore Ravens Lardarius Webb displays the ball he intercepted in the endzone in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Bacarri Rambo (30), watches as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco throws the ball in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill and coach Adam Gase in the fourth quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry sits silent on the bench near the end of the fourth quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, December 4, 2016.
