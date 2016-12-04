Ravens, Joe Flacco roast Dolphins 38-6; winning streak ends at six

Thud.
That's the sound of the Dolphins' winning streak crashing to Earth.
Everything that went right for Miami during it's six-game run went horribly wrong in the Ravens' 38-6 demolition of the Dolphins.
Ryan Tannehill threw the ball to the wrong team (he had three interceptions).
The pass defense was a sieve (Joe Flacco roasted the Dolphins for 381 yards and four touchdowns on a franchise-record 36 completions).
They didn't get much production on the ground (62 yards as a team).
And they didn't get the breaks.
Put it all together, and it added up to the worst showing by this team all year.
The Ravens (7-5) got the ball first and Flacco immediately began carving up the Dolphins' defense. He completed passes to six different receivers, including Terrance West, who capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown catch.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins (7-5) couldn't cash in on their first scoring chance, as Andrew Franks pulled a 46-yard field goal wide left.
Flacco went right back to work on the ensuing drive, completing 5 of 7 passes for 69 yards and another score, this one to Dennis Pitta for 13 yards in the middle of the field.
The Dolphins had their chances. They were inside the Ravens' 40 three times in the early going, but got nothing out of it.
The Ravens, meanwhile, made the most of every opportunity. They were in the end zone again when Flacco found Pitta across the middle for 9 yards, and the rout was on.
Justin Tucker finished off the Dolphins' worst half of football of the year with a 55-yard field goal.
Miami tried to mount a comeback in the third quarter, but Ryan Tannehill derailed it by throwing an interception deep in Baltimore territory.
The Dolphins finally got on the board after a fumble return by Michael Thomas put Miami inside the Baltimore 10. On the next play, Tannehill connected with DeVante Parker on an eight-yard touchdown strike; the two-point conversion failed.
But the Ravens needed just two minutes to get the touchdown back. Flacco connected with Breshad Perriman on a 53-yard scoring strike.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
