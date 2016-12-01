Dolphins reveal their customized cleats for Ravens game

The NFL will ignore its stringent dress code rules for Week 13, and allow players to wear customized cleats in honor of their favorite charitable cause as part of the league’s #MyCauseMy Cleats campaign.
For one week only, anything goes. Say what you want on your footwear. Be as creative as you like. No fines. The players will then auction off the game-worn shoes and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to their charity of choice.
Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry chose the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to wear on his cleats for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He lost a close high school friend to the disease, and has been raising awareness for the disease ever since.
.@MiamiDolphins WR @God_Son80's Week 13 custom cleats! #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/TDHkpTYSrm— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2016
Ndamukong Suh will be honoring his Jamaican and Cameroonian heritage with his shoes. They are black with yellow soles splashed in the colors of the Jamaican and Cameroon flags. “Paying homage to my heritage and promoting the importance of education. #NSFF #FamilyFoundation” he wrote on Twitter.
Paying homage to my heritage & promoting the importance of education. #NSFF #FamilyFoundation #MyCleatsMyCause pic.twitter.com/V8CRCjVNZn— Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) December 1, 2016
For Dolphins defensive back Michael Thomas, this week is a chance to promote the First Step program, which promotes better relationships between inner city youth and law enforcement. He explains why he chose this charity in the Players Tribune, which partnered with the NFL for this project.
“Personally programs like the First Step program did not exist in the neighborhoods I grew up in. I grew up in fear of law enforcement, and would speak negatively about it until a relationship was formed due to the common ground of sports. That common ground helped me realize that our law enforcement officials were human beings too. Once I saw what the First Step program was all about I knew I had to get involved, because I know that my relationships with law enforcement changed my perception as a teenager. I can only imagine the impression that officers can make on this generation if they start a relationship with kids when they are young.”
Thank u @Nike and @NFLPlayers for #mycausemycleats The First Step Program @Tweet_VanDuzer @PlayersTribune https://t.co/FOLaBgs8g2 pic.twitter.com/QSdxYD6wrT— Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) November 29, 2016
"One of the great NFL traditions is how our players passionately support important causes in their communities and around the globe every year," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "They are incredibly creative by nature so we are not surprised how they are seizing the opportunity this week with inspiring expressions of their charitable commitments on their cleats, online and through social media."
Want a sneak preview of some of the other colorful cleats that will be on dislplay this weekend? Here you go...
.@Millerlite40's custom cleats. His nonprofit, Von's Vision, gives glasses to children in need. #MyCauseMyCleats - https://t.co/0uE68zFPLR pic.twitter.com/PnDGEK4LB9— NFL Foundation (@NFLFoundation) November 30, 2016
Check out this one...
A look at @Mathieu_Era's Sideline Racism cleats he'll wear Sunday to promote a world in which we have racial equality. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/Fy28uDdBJw— RISE (@RISEtoWIN) November 30, 2016
Vernon Davis went all out...
.@VernonDavis85 will sport these creative cleats to support Vernon Davis Foundation for the Arts.#MyCauseMyCleats: https://t.co/tHtN2WyHmB pic.twitter.com/IgiaqojksY— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 30, 2016
