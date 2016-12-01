Dolphins reveal their customized cleats for Ravens game

5:39 49ers' Kaepernick: Castro comments taken out of context Pause

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle

1:04 Miami Dolphins LB Alonzo talks game-saving tackle

0:39 Jordan Cameron talks dropped passes in Dolphins' preseason win

1:48 Florida’s first needle exchange clinic opens in Miami on World AIDs Day

2:03 Crowds in Miami rally on Calle Ocho for reforms in Cuba (Spanish)

3:15 Norland girls basketball coach Carla Harris

7:25 Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)