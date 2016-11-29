Dolphins revoke season tickets from fans involved in upper-deck melee

The season-ticket holders who were involved in a upper-deck brawl at the Dolphins-49ers game Sunday have had their tickets revoked and are banned from Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins announced late Tuesday.
“We conducted an immediate internal review of the situation and have identified the season ticket members who were involved in the incident,” the team said in a written statement. “ .... We work hard to remind fans that we want this to be a safe environment and this type of behavior and conduct is not acceptable.”
The team did not identify publicly those involved.
The video, captured on a cellphone camera, went viral after being first published by Slice Miami. It showed a multi-person melee in the upper end zone involving both Dolphins and 49ers fans. A woman holding a small child was in the area when punches were exchanged.
CBS-4 reported Tuesday that the fight broke out when a man in a Dolphins jersey started yelling derogatory remarks about 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who became a villain in South Florida after saying complimentary things about Fidel Castro to reporters.
The fight lasted about a minute before breaking up.
