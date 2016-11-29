Dolphins revoke season tickets from fans involved in upper-deck melee

5:39 49ers' Kaepernick: Castro comments taken out of context Pause

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle

0:23 Dolphins Landry: We want seven

0:39 Jordan Cameron talks dropped passes in Dolphins' preseason win

1:04 Miami Dolphins LB Alonzo talks game-saving tackle

2:09 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the 49ers

1:31 Wayne Ellington eager to help Heat's three-point game

1:27 Thousands of Cubans visit Fidel Castro memorial in Havana

0:48 Thief caught on camera after stealing woman's purse