Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers | Sun., Nov. 27, 2016

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) celebrates after scoring in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016
San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (58) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) take a knee during the national anthem as the Miami Dolphins host the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 27, 2016
Dolphin fans hold stand up signs as a counter 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) who took a knee during the national anthem as the Miami Dolphins host the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 27, 2016
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs into the endzone in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 27, 2016
Miami Dolphins DeVante Parker catches a long pass as San Francisco 49ers Tramaine Brock watches in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Nov. 27, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) sets up to pass in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 27, 2016
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) breaks away in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 27, 2016
Miami Dolphins Bacarri Rambo helps force a fumble that was recovered by Kiko Alonso in the second quarter as they play the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Nov. 27, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso recovers a second quarter fumble as they play the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Nov. 27, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Tony Lippett pushes San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick out of bounds in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Nov. 27, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh stops San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick from scoring in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Nov. 27, 2016.
