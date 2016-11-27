Defense makes goal-line stand to lift Dolphins past 49ers 31-24

Six wins. Zero losses.
But plenty of heartburn for the Dolphins’ fan base nonetheless.
The Dolphins won again Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-24. And they did so again by making a play (or several) in the latter stages of the game.
A Dolphins (7-4) lead once 17 points in the fourth quarter dwindled to 7 and the Niners (1-10) had the ball inside the Dolphins 10 with five seconds left.
First and goal? Byron Maxwell deflected a would-be touchdown pass.
Second and goal (and the final play of the game)? Ndamukong Suh chased down Colin Kaepernick at the 2-yard line, saving the day.
Kaepernick had 113 rushing yards on the day. He needed 115.
Ryan Tannehill, meanwhile, was 20 of 30 for 285 yards and three touchdowns playing behind a makeshift offensive line.
Life was too easy for the Niners early on.
A raucous Dolphins crowd lustily booed Fidel Castro-defending Kaepernick, but he silenced them in just eight plays. San Francisco scored an opening-drive touchdown, capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Kaepernick to Carlos Hyde.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Dolphins offense woke up in the second. More specifically, Tannehill woke up. His 46-yard completion to DeVante Parker keyed an 11-play, 91-yard drive that Jay Ajayi capped with a two-yard touchdown run.
But Tannehill was just getting started. He later hooked up with Dion Sims for a 16-yard score, the 100th touchdown pass of his five-year career.
The Dolphins took a 14-7 lead into the break. They added to it almost immediately after returning from the dressing room.
Kiko Alonso picked off a deflected Kaepernick pass on the first play of the third quarter. That set up a 24-yard field goal by Andrew Franks to stretch the lead to double digits.
But San Francisco answered right back, putting together a 91-yard scoring drive of its own. The Niners capped it with a four-yard touchdown pass from Kaepernick to Garrett Celek.
Tannehill had the answer late in the third quarter, connecting with Kenny Stills on a 43-yard touchdown strike down the left sideline.
And he seemingly put the game away when he connected with Leonte Carroo on a 15-yard scoring pass early in the fourth quarter. Carroo was in for Parker, who hurt his back while trying to make an acrobatic catch.
San Francisco rallied late with 10 points in the game’s final eight minutes. A once confident Dolphins fan base was on edge.
But pushed to the brink, the Dolphins responded once again.
