Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry wore a red jersey all week in practice. Here’s why.

Red is most definitely not Jarvis Landry’s color.
So while Landry, the Dolphins’ fiery receiver, wore the red non-contact jersey all week in practice, it doesn’t mean he liked it.
“Definitely not,” Landry said, when asked if it was his idea.
Did he fight whoever did come up with the idea?
“I wanted to,” he responded. “I wanted to, but obviously I just wanted to make sure everybody aware. Obviously for me, when I get out there, my competitiveness takes over, and it would be silly to hurt it or whatever.”
By “it,” Landry referred to an ailing shoulder that’s bothered him the last two weeks.
And it’s serious enough that the Dolphins designated Landry as questionable to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, although the team expects he ultimately will.
“We didn't want any unnecessary contact [in practice],” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. “Obviously, the way he plays, he gets enough contact during a game. We were just trying to be smart.”
Gase added: “We were just trying to make sure that we didn't have a setback there during practice and not have him available for the game. It was more of a precautionary thing for us.”
Caution and Landry aren’t often words lumped together. He plays with a reckless abandon. Landry doesn’t mind contact; rather he initiates it.
But as he’s learned during the Dolphins’ five-game winning streak, even his body has its limits.
Landry, who leads the team in catches (60) and receiving yards (686), could barely stand during his post-game press conference Sunday in Los Angeles.
Debilitating cramps swept through his body after his rugby-scrum touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, and it was remarkable that he could even finish the game.
It all caught up to Landry afterward. The team’s medical staff pumped him full of fluids, both orally and intravenously, but they didn’t take right away.
Landry didn’t start “walking straight” until he got the team plane in L.A. -- which was more than an hour after the game ended.
Cramping hasn’t really been an issue in the past, Landry said, so it was surprising that his body failed him on a rainy day with temperatures in the low 60s.
Landry explained: “I was drinking less because it wasn't as hot and [I was] still running the same.”
It should be a good 15 degrees warmer when Landry and the Dolphins take the field again Sunday against the the Niners -- their first time home in three weeks.
They’ll face a San Francisco defense that’s among the most generous in the league. The Niners are expected to start guys named Quinton Dial, Nick Bellore, Tramaine Brock and Rashard Robinson Sunday -- assuming all are healthy enough to play.
The Niners have lost cornerstones NaVorro Bowman, Arik Armstead and Eric Reid for the season, so it’s no surprise that they rank last in points (31.3 per game) and yards (431.1) allowed.
Robinson, a cornerback born in Pompano Beach who played his high school ball at Blanche Ely, should be familiar face for Landry. They were teammates at Louisiana State in 2013.
The Niners will get no sympathy from the Dolphins when it comes to injuries, however. Miami’s offensive line feels like Landry looked Sunday. Center Mike Pouncey (hip) will not play, the team announced Friday, while left tackle Branden Albert (wrist) is doubtful.
Laremy Tunsil, meanwhile, will be a game-time decision Sunday after hurting his shoulder against the Rams. If Tunsil plays, he’ll slide from left guard to Albert’s spot.
Until the final two drives, the Dolphins were toothless with all three linemen out.
But if they’ll be without all three again Sunday, at least they’ll have had a full week to prepare for the scenario.
Plus, they’ll have Landry, who agrees with quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s assessment of Gase’s offense: It’s fun.
“Things are just constantly evolving,” Landry said. “We don't really do much that translates to the next game. We kind of have a different game-plan every game.”
▪ Along with Tunsil, seven other Dolphins are questionable for the San Francisco game: running back Kenyan Drake (knee), linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee/hand), receiver Jarvis Landry (shoulder), linebacker Spencer Paysinger (neck), receiver Kenny Stills (calf), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (knee) and defensive end Mario Williams (ankle).
Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) is doubtful but will not play.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
