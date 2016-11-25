Pouncey ruled out, Albert doubtful on Dolphins’ final injury report

Center Mike Pouncey, as expected, will miss his second straight game Sunday with a recurring left hip injury.
The Dolphins ruled Pouncey out on their final injury report of the week Friday.
The odds aren’t much better for Branden Albert (wrist) to play. He’s officially doubtful for the 49ers game after sitting out practice all week. However, coach Adam Gase did say Albert as a rule doesn’t have to practice the week before to suit up on Sunday.
Meanwhile, left guard/tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) is questionable and will be a true “game-time decision,” Gase said.
As for Xavien Howard, who practiced all week for the first time since tearing his meniscus in October?
He’s officially doubtful as well.
Howard, the rookie cornerback, said “it’s important” that he play again this year. The biggest thing stopping him? His lateral movement, which is coming along slowly.
“I want to just finish out strong because I’ve only played in like four games this year,” Howard said. “I want to play in some more games and get the feel to it and learn how to be a good cornerback.”
In all, eight Dolphins are questionable for the Niners game: Tunsil, running back Kenyan Drake (knee), linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee/hand), receiver Jarvis Landry (shoulder), linebacker Spencer Paysinger (neck), receiver Kenny Stills (calf), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (knee) and defensive end Mario Williams (ankle).
