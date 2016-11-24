Dolphins’ Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) practices for second straight day

Here, in descending order, is the likelihood of the Dolphins’ injured offensive linemen playing Sunday against the 49ers.
1. Laremy Tunsil.
2. Branden Albert.
3. Mike Pouncey.
Here’s why:
1. Tunsil, who injured his shoulder Sunday against the Rams, practiced for the second straight day Thursday.
2. Albert, who’s dealing with a wrist injury, warmed up with the team but did not do anything beyond that.
3. And Pouncey (hip), who was out of sight for the second consecutive day.
It’s even more significant that Tunsil practiced Thursday than Wednesday; the former was a full practice, while the latter was a glorified walk-through. Tunsil wore what appeared to be a brace on his left bicep and shoulder Thursday.
If Tunsil can play Sunday, he’ll be Miami’s starting left tackle, with Kraig Urbik at left guard and Anthony Steen at center.
Meanwhile, receiver Jarvis Landry (shoulder) and linebacker Spencer Paysinger (neck) were on the field, but in red caution jerseys Sunday.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
