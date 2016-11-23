Dolphins’ Williams expected back this week, but Howard might not return this year

Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams did not practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday, but should be back in action this week after missing the Rams game due to an ankle injury, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.
But Joseph wasn’t nearly as bullish on Xavien Howard, the rookie corner who has been out for more than a month after knee surgery.
When asked if he expected Howard back this year, Joseph responded “hopefully.”
The Dolphins are being extremely cautious with Howard after two procedures on the same knee since June. They are not going to jeopardize his career if he’s not right physically over the season’s last six weeks. Howard continues rehabbing, but has not practiced since his most recent injury.
As for Dion Jordan, who is back at practice after spending the first 11 weeks on the non-football injury list, Joseph said the team simply wants to see how his knee responds before making any determination on whether he plays this year. The Dolphins have three weeks to decide whether to put him on the active roster or keep him on NFI for the year.
Jelani Jenkins, meanwhile, was back practicing Wednesday after missing the Rams game with a knee injury.
