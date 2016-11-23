Dolphins’ Williams expected back this week, but Howard might not return this year

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams Pause

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

2:39 Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan put on Non-Football Injury list

0:48 Thief caught on camera after stealing woman's purse

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

2:50 NASA astronaut shows off Thanksgiving dinner in space

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: Offensive language)