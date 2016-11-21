Don’t look now, but here come the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins sojourn into California continues Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers come to Hard Rock Stadium.
Not only can the Dolphins get a third consecutive victory over a Golden State team after wins in San Diego and Los Angeles, but a win against the struggling Niners would give Miami a sixth straight win and further strengthen their postseason hopes.
How realistic is six consecutive wins by the Dolphins?
Well, Miami’s next opponent would only be lowlier if they were called the Cleveland Browns.
After trouncing the Rams 28-0 in their opener under new coach Chip Kelly, the 49ers have plummeted and fly into Miami riding a nine-game losing streak.
Of course, the Dolphins (6-4) already have a win against the winless Browns — and it didn’t come easy.
Cleveland, which dropped to 0-11 on Sunday, had a chance to win its game against the host Dolphins back in Week 3 when Cody Parkey missed a 46-yard field goal as time expired. Parkey missed three field goals for the Browns that day.
Miami ended up winning its first game of the season and first under new coach Adam Gase 30-24 when Jay Ajayi scored on an 11-yard run in overtime.
Steve Ross just emerged from the Dolphins locker room. "Wow...Unbelievable. Don't say [Tannehill] can't bring this team back."— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 21, 2016
The Dolphins lost their following two games after the ugly win against the Browns before bouncing back to life with a win over the Steelers on Oct. 17.
TOUCHDOWN @MIAMIDOLPHINS!— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2016
After trailing the whole game, they take the lead with 36 seconds left. #MIAvsLA https://t.co/DmHAdY7Z1t
Miami, which scored a pair of touchdowns in the final six minutes to come back and beat the Rams at the Coliseum 14-10 on Sunday, has won its past four games by an average of 4.5 points.
The Dolphins opened up as 7.5-9 point favorites against the 49ers (1-9) on Sunday depending on the Las Vegas sportsbook.
