With Tunsil hurt too, Dolphins’ Albert leaves door open for Week 12 return

Branden Albert surely won’t be 100 percent when the Dolphins host the 49ers next Sunday.
But if he’s anywhere close, the Dolphins might have no choice but to play him.
Their offensive line is in tatters after yet another starter -- Laremy Tunsil -- left Sunday’s win over the Rams with a shoulder injury. Adam Gase had no update on the injury after the game, but Albert said Tunsil was “a little sore.”
Sam Young finished the game at left tackle, replacing Tunsil, who replaced Albert.
Young would start again in Week 12 if neither Albert nor Tunsil can go, but Albert remained hopeful he’d be back when he spoke to reporters late Sunday.
“I'm not ruling it out,” Albert said. “It's week-by-week, day-by-day, and that's all I'm concerned with.”
When asked for a time-frame, Albert responded: “Whenever I can start, have the strength in my hand. It could be this week, it could be next week. I'm trying to get back as fast as possible.”
Albert dislocated his wrist and sustained ligament damage when he landed strangely during a block against the Chargers in Week 10.
He had the wrist in a cast Sunday, but said: “I feel good.”
