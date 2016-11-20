Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams | Sun., Nov.20, 2016

Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi is tackled by Los Angeles Rams Alec Ogletree in the first quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Dolphins Neville Hewitt rushes the kicker in the first quarter as they play the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016.
Miami Dolphins DeVanter Parker is tackled after a recpetion by Los Angeles Rams E.J. Gaines in the second quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry is tackled after a reception by Los Angeles Rams mark Barron in the first quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi is upended on a second quarter run as they play the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws the ball in the first quarter as they play the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Bryon Maxwell blacks a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams Kenny Britt in the second quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016.
Miami Dolphins fans watch as the team prepares to play the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill signs autographs for fans as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh warms-up as the Fins prepare to the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016.
