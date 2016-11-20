Dolphins’ Laremy Tunsil leaves game with shoulder injury

The Dolphins’ offensive line room is a MASH ward.
They lost their third starter Sunday, as Laremy Tunsil left the game late in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. He did not return from the locker room after halftime.
Tunsil is officially questionable to return. If he cannot play, the Dolphins will finish the game with Sam Young at left tackle.
Mike Pouncey (hip) and Branden Albert (wrist) both were inactive Sunday, and their absence has been felt. The Dolphins allowed two sacks in the first half and Ryan Tannehill was slow to get up after taking a brutal hit.
