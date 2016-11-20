If Dolphins are to beat Rams, they’ll have to do so without five key players

Time to see just how good the Dolphins’ depth is.
Five key players will not play Sunday against the Rams, including Mario Williams and Jelani Jenkins, who both got hurt last Sunday against the Chargers.
Williams twisted his ankle, which the defensive end believes was possibly caused by the poor field at Qualcomm Stadium. Jenkins has been dealing with knee and hand issues.
Neville Hewitt will start for Jenkins.
Then there are the issues on the offensive line: Branden Albert (wrist) and Mike Pouncey (hip) are both out. The Dolphins will start three players out of position against a stour Rams front.
The other missing starter: Xavien Howard, who has been out more than a month with a knee injury.
Defensive lineman Nick Williams and tight end Thomas Duarte round out the inactives.
Backup center Jake Brendel will play a day after the Dolphins activated him from the practice squad.
As for the Rams, defensive end Robert Quinn is active after dealing with an illness last week.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments