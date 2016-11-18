Did ‘bad’ Qualcomm Stadium field conditions cause Mario Williams ankle injury?

Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams returned to practice Friday for the first time since injuring his ankle Sunday against the Chargers.
Williams is officially questionable to play Sunday, but there are encouraging signs that he’ll be able to go. Williams said the ankle responded “pretty good. Better than before. Hopefully it keeps improving.”
Williams, the former No. 1 pick of the draft, injured himself chasing Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers Sunday.
But he said the real culprit might have been the turf at Qualcomm Stadium.
“I probably stepped in one of those ruts in the field,” Williams said. “It was pretty bad.”
The Chargers are in a long-running (and up to this point, fruitless) campaign to secure public money to build a replacement to Qualcomm, which is 49 years old. As they’ve done so, they’ve allowed the condition of their current facility to deteriorate. Apparently that extends to the actual playing surface.
