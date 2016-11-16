Dolphins tackle Branden Albert (wrist) ruled out for Rams game

Branden Albert won’t play this Sunday.
And next Sunday doesn’t look that hot, either.
Albert, the veteran tackle who dislocated his wrist on Sunday, has already been ruled out for the Rams game, the team announced Wednesday. But a league source tells the Miami Herald that it’s likely Albert will miss multiple games. The Dolphins host the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 27.
But at the very least, Albert, who injured his left wrist in the first half against the Chargers but returned after popping it back into place, will miss his third game of the season.
The 2015 Pro Bowler dealt with illness and an ankle injury earlier in the season. The Dolphins were 0-2 in the games he sat out.
With Albert out, Laremy Tunsil will shift from left tackle to left guard. Kraig Urbik filled in at left guard after Tunsil moved over Sunday.
“It’s always tough to replace a guy like that,” said Dolphins coach Adam Gase. “I think we are strong enough though though with (Mike) Pouncey and Ja’Wuan (James) and Jermon (Bushrod) as far as veteran guys that have been working together here for a little bit.”
And it’s not like the Dolphins are going against a jayvee defense Sunday. The Rams are absolutely stout up front. Aaron Donald is an “elite defensive tackle,” Ndamukong Suh said. If Robert Quinn is healthy enough from the non-football illness that sent him to the hospital, he’ll be a handful for Tunsul.
The Rams rank second in total defense (327 yards per game) and are 10th in points allowed (19.2).
“I have confidence in those guys,” said quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
