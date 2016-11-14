The Californians: Miami Dolphins making their home out west

The Miami Dolphins have moved out west — for the next week, anyway.
With consecutive games in Southern California, the Dolphins have taken their show on the road and staying out west, camping out near San Diego.
The Dolphins opened their two-game trip in high style Sunday by beating the host Chargers 31-24.
The victory was Miami’s first on the west coast since 2010 and kept its winning streak going.
Since an ugly home loss to the Titans on Oct. 9, the Dolphins have strung together four consecutive victories over the Steelers, Bills, Jets and Chargers — Miami’s longest winning streak since winning the final five games of the 2008 season.
“We’re trying to make it as normal as possible,” coach Adam Gase said about the Dolphins’ road trip last week. “It is different, because we’re all together. But it’s also good. There’s a little bit of a training camp feel.”
READ MORE: California Love? Not for the Miami Dolphins this decade
Up next for the Dolphins: The Los Angeles Rams at the Coliseum.
Miami will play their first game in Los Angeles since playing the Raiders on Oct. 9, 1988. Miami won that game 24-14 after taking a 24-0 lead in the second quarter when Jim Jensen caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Dan Marino.
The Dolphins haven’t played the Rams in Southern California since Dec. 14, 1986. Miami won that game at Anaheim Stadium in overtime after the Rams scored 10 points at the end of the fourth to tie the score on a 1-yard run by Eric Dickerson.
Miami got the win on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Marino to Mark Duper.
The Dolphins haven’t played at the Coliseum much over the years, but the 93-year-old grand stadium was the setting for one of the biggest moments in franchise history.
On Jan. 14, 1973, the Dolphins beat Washington 14-7 to win Super Bowl 7 and complete their 17-0 perfect season.
Comments