Dolphins’ Branden Albert pops wrist back in place, finishes game

Dolphins left tackle Branden Albert — perhaps the most indispensable member of Miami’s offensive line, if not its entire offense — played most of the second half Sunday with a dislocated left wrist.
He finished the game with his arm in a soft cast after trainers popped the wrist back into place.
“I was going back in no matter what,” Albert said. “I wasn’t going to finish the game like that.”
When he was out, Laremy Tunsil shifted from left guard to left tackle. Kraig Urbik filled in at guard while Albert was receiving medical attention.
Albert got hurt when a Chargers outside linebacker beat Albert on a bull-rush and the lineman tried to catch himself.
“I was OK,” Albert said. “I was able enough to do my job. Now I go to get X-rays and see how I feel and see what we’re going to do so I could play for the rest of the year.”
The Dolphins averaged 4.2 yards per carry on one of the league’s best run defenses and allowed just one sack.
Grant’s rough day
Jakeem Grant had a nightmare day in paradise.
Grant, the rookie returner, fumbled three times Sunday, the third of which he lost at Miami’s 5 in the fourth quarter.
“Confidence wasn't shaken,” Grant said. “I just wasn’t looking it all the way in.”
Grant’s final miscue looked to be a killer. The Chargers had their best field position of the day.
But Tony Lippett bailed him out by intercepting Philip Rivers in the end zone.
“I felt really good,” Grant said. “That's the great thing about it. It's a great team sport. When one team is lagging, you've got to pick up the slack. I'm thankful that our defense did pick that up for me.”
Williams’ big day
All eyes were on Jay Ajayi on Sunday, as the Dolphins running back tried to go for 100 yards for the fourth straight game.
Maybe the Chargers forgot about Damien Williams in the process.
The backup running back had touchdowns both on the ground and through the air. He bulled his way in from two yards out early in the third quarter, and then caught a perfect 18-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill later in the quarter.
It was the dream homecoming for the San Diego native, who had plenty of friends and family in the stands.
“I’ve never scored in this stadium, even when we came here last year,” Williams added. “It was great just to get in the end zone and feel that I’m at home.”
Ajayi fell 21 yards short of 100, but did average 4.2 yards per carry.
toughing it out
Jarvis Landry is tough. Kenny Stills is, too.
Both Dolphins receivers were active and played against the Chargers after dealing with injuries for much of last week. Landry (shoulder) and Stills (calf) both were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, but wouldn’t be held out.
Both had an impact. Stills caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill; Landry finished with 53 yards on 6 catches.
Plus there was good news for Dion Sims: The tight end saw the field for the first time since suffering a concussion a month ago. He finished without a catch.
There were no surprises on the Dolphins’ inactive list ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game.
The following seven players did not dress: Cornerbacks Jordan Lucas, Xavien Howard and Chris Culliver; defensive linemen Nick Williams and Terrence Fede; tackle Sam Young; and tight end Thomas Duarte.
Comments