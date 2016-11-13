Photo gallery: Dolphins at Chargers | Sun., Nov. 13, 2016

Miami Dolphins tight end MarQueis Gray, gets tackled by San Diego Chargers free safety Dwight Lowery during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, passes over San Diego Chargers strong safety Dexter McCoil during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers passes against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Neville Hewitt, left, tackles San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
San Diego Chargers strong safety Dexter McCoil celebrates after a tackle against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman breaks away from Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates celebrates after scoring against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills celebrates after scoring against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill reacts after getting tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer celebrates after a tackle against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, right, gets tackled by San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, runs past Miami Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams during the first half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams scores against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP
San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, left, is pushed out of bounds by San Diego Chargers strong safety Adrian Phillips during the second half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is tackled by San Diego Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the second half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, throws under pressure from San Diego Chargers defensive end Corey Liuget during the second half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP
Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett intercepts a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP
A Miami Dolphins fans cheers during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker catches pass over San Diego Chargers strong safety Adrian Phillips during the second half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrates as his leaves the field after their win against the San Diego Chargers during an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams scores against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016.
Denis Poroy
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, left, and San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon shake hands after an NFL football game in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2016. The Dolphins won 31-24.
Gregory Bull
AP