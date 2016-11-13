Landry, Stills and Sims all active for Dolphins vs. Chargers

Jarvis Landry is tough. Kenny Stills is too.
Both Dolphins receivers are active and will play Sunday against the Chargers after dealing with injuries for much of last week. Landry (shoulder) and Stills (calf) both were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, but wouldn’t be held out.
Plus great news for Dion Sims: The tight end will play for the first time since suffering a concussion against the Steelers.
There were no surprises on the Dolphins’ inactive list ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game.
The following seven people will not play: cornerbacks Jordan Lucas, Xavien Howard and Chris Culliver, defensive linemen Nick Williams and Terrence Fede, tackle Sam Young and tight end Thomas Duarte.
Even though the Dolphins activated him off the physically unable to perform list in recent days, Culliver’s reconstructed knee still isn’t where it needs to be for him to play.
The Chargers will be without four starters: linebackers Denzel Perryman and Jatavis Brown, safety Jahleel Addae and receiver Travis Benjamin.
