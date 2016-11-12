Former Dolphins running back in critical condition after single car crash

Former Dolphins running back Isaiah Pead, cut from the team Oct. 11, reportedly is in critical condition after an overnight single car crash in his native Columbus, Ohio.
According to a report by NBC4 in Columbus, police said Pead, 26, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his car after he lost control along Interstate 670. He crashed through a guardrail and down an embankment. Pead’s passenger, the report said, went to the hospital in stable condition.
Pead came to the Dolphins in April as a free agent after four seasons (but only 27 carries) with the Rams, who took him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. Some good preseason moments and the Dolphins’ lack of running back depth kept Pead on the roster for the first three games of this season. He ran for 22 yards on eight carries and caught one pass for six yards in three games before he was released Oct. 11 along with guards Dallas Thomas and Billy Turner.
As we get set here in Orlando, our thoughts & prayers are with former #Bearcats RB @iPead. https://t.co/Pknx9VVDd8— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 12, 2016
Sending prayers up for Isaiah Pead, our 2011 MVP, who is in critical condition following a car accident this morning. pic.twitter.com/12ItsgkeeP— AutoZoneLibertyBowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) November 12, 2016
