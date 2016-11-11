Dion Sims (concussion) among 10 Dolphins players listed as questionable for Chargers game

Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry are expected to practice Friday and remain on track to play Sunday despite sitting out Thursday’s practice because of injuries.
Both starting receivers were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the day. The report was submitted before the team practiced here Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chargers. The Dolphins estimated both Landry and Stills would be limited in their participation Friday by shoulder and calf injuries, respectively.
That wasn’t the only good news: Dion Sims is also questionable after missing the last several weeks because of a concussion. This is the most optimistic the Dolphins have been about Sims’ chances since he was injured.
As for cornerback Chris Culliver, the Dolphins aren’t quite as upbeat. Miami does not expect him to make his 2016 debut Sunday, barring a dramatic change in the next day or two. Culliver hasn’t played since tearing multiple knee ligaments last November.
The only Dolphins player that has been formally ruled out for Sunday: cornerback Xavien Howard, who is still recovering from knee surgery.
In all, 10 Dolphins are listed as questionable for Sunday: Culliver, Landry, Stills, Sims, safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, guard Jermon Bushrod, receiver Leonte Carroo, tight end MarQueis Gray, linebacker Jelani Jenkins and center Anthony Steen.
