That time Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill met Donald Trump in Doral

Twenty months ago, Ryan Tannehill participated in a skills competition at a golf course in Doral with other professional athletes.
He got a chance to meet the course's owner, a New York real estate mogul and reality television show star named Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, Trump was elected the nation's 45th president, and Tannehill was as shocked by the results as anyone.
“I was surprised,” Tannehill said. “I was very surprised that he was elected. I don't think many people saw this coming on either side. But here we are, and I guess we're getting ready to see a new regime.”
Tannehill went to bed long before the networks called the race for Trump, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t follow the election with great interest.
Tannehill said his introduction to Trump in March 2015 was “extremely brief. Just a handshake and a quick hello.... He was very nice. Very polite. But it was extremely brief.”
When asked by reporters Wednesday if he ever imagined at the time that he had just met the next president of the United States.
“No, I didn't think so,” Tannehill said. I remember after I went to that event, I came back and somebody was like, 'He's running for president.' And I was like, 'No way.' Here we are.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
