Adam Gase to his coaching staff: ‘Don’t let me get away from Jay’

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets Pause

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

1:37 Arian Foster talks about why he's kneeling during National Anthem

0:58 Dolphins wide receivers coach suits up

0:52 Confusion at polls over address change

1:00 Voters head to the polls in South Florida

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer