With Culliver on active roster, Dolphins waive cornerback Benwikere

Bene Benwikere ultimately gave more press conferences as a Dolphin than snaps he saw on the field.
The Dolphins waived the veteran corner Tuesday after spending a month on the team in which he was not activated once.
After the Dolphins picked him up in October, Benwikere was remarkably candid with reporters about what went wrong in Carolina, and how he plans to help the team.
The problem is, Dolphins coaches never trusted him enough to activate him. Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said last week that Benwikere was a couple of weeks away from being ready to contribute, saying there was “a lot more learning for him” and that the defensive back was “not there yet.”
Benwikere became expendable after the Dolphins activated corner Chris Culliver from their physically unable to perform list Monday.
