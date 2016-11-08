With Culliver on active roster, Dolphins waive cornerback Benwikere

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets Pause

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

0:52 Confusion at polls over address change

1:00 Voters head to the polls in South Florida

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals