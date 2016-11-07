One-stop shop for injury updates on Culliver, Mitchell, Jenkins and Stills

Barring a setback, the Dolphins are on track to activate Earl Mitchell off injured reserve this week, but are keeping their options open with Chris Culliver, who has been on the physically unable to perform list all year.
Mitchell, the veteran defensive tackle, battled a calf injury for much of the summer and suffered a setback in the opener. He hasn’t played since. The Dolphins placed Mitchell on IR, and have designated him as their one player eligible to return. This is the first week he can be brought back to the active roster.
Culliver, meanwhile, remains an enigma. It’s been nearly a year since the corner tore multiple knee ligaments, and only recently returned to practice. The Dolphins must decide by Wednesday whether to activate Culliver or keep him on PUP for the rest of the season. If it’s the latter, it would be a huge disappointment; he signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract in August.
The Dolphins know they won’t have Jordan Cameron the rest of the season. He is on injured reserve after suffering four concussions in as many years, leading some to believe his career is over. Cameron is not one of them.
“The sense that I've gotten from him is that he wants to keep playing,” Gase said.
Then there’s Dion Jordan, who hasn’t practiced all season because of two knee surgeries. When asked if he has any hope of seeing the former No. 3 pick in uniform this year, Gase responded: “We'll see. When somebody tells me we're in close to that range, I'll worry about it.”
As for Dolphins players injured Sunday:
▪ Linebacker Jelani Jenkins will play with a club on his left hand after teammate Kiko Alonso accidentally broke it with his knee Sunday.
“Luckily, it’s something I played with back in college on my other hand and was able to do some good things,” Jenkins said. “I actually got an interception with it. I’m able to play with it. I know what to expect. I’m gonna need to rely on my legs a little bit more now.”
Jenkins has been banged up for much of the season, working through a number of lower body injuries.
▪ Receiver Kenny Stills played just 15 snaps yesterday, none of which came in the second half. He was affected by some sort of illness that Gase thought would make him inactive. But Stills rallied pre-game, only to get worse after kickoff. Gase hoped to have him after halftime, but Stills couldn’t go.
