Phillips leads big-time effort from defensive line

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets Pause

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown

1:29 Miami Dolphins help hurricane victims in Haiti

0:37 Ajayi records second game with 200 yards

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

0:24 Pouncey defeated his brother Maurkice and the Steelers

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

1:40 Hillary Clinton campaigns during a downpour in Pembroke Pines Saturday

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind