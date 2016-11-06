Tannehill had just 149 passing yards in Dolphins win. Is that sustainable?

Ryan Tannehill threw for a season-low 149 yards Sunday. He couldn't care less.
“I just want to be the type of football team that finds a way to win,” Tannehill said after the Dolphins’ 27-23 triumph over the Jets. “This team is willing to do whatever it takes to win, and you play to win the game, so I am more than happy to be a part of that.”
The identity of the Dolphins has come into focus, and the ascension of Jay Ajayi (who had another 111 yards Sunday) the last month has meant less of Tannehill. The Dolphins quarterback has thrown no more than 32 passes the last three games; he had 113 attempts in the Dolphins’ first three. Not coincidentally, two of those three early games were losses.
Tannehill completed 17 of his 28 attempts without a turnover Sunday and hooked up with tight end Dominique Jones for a one-yard touchdown pass.
But he’s on pace for the fewest passing yards, completions and touchdowns since his rookie year, and fewest attempts of his career. He’s averaged just 202 passing yards in the Dolphins’ three-game winning streak.
No Dolphins player had more than three catches or 42 receiving yards against the Jets. The Dolphins had just two offensive touchdowns Sunday and might have lost if not for Kenyan Drake’s 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“Obviously, there were some frustrating points in the game,” Tannehill said. “We didn’t make plays when we should have.”
Still, the Dolphins have their first three-game winning streak since 2014, and Tannehill has made timely winning plays during the run. In the process, they’ve climbed back to .500 and into the playoff conversation.
“We have some momentum,” Tannehill said. “I think we’re playing some good football right now. Obviously, today wasn’t as clean as we’d like it offensively, but we’re on the right track.”
Adam H. Beasley
