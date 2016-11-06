Parker and Tunsil active for the Dolphins against the Jets

A day after being added to the active roster, Zach Vigil and Thomas Duarte will play for the Dolphins Sunday against the Jets.
So will DeVante Parker and Laremy Tunsil, who were listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.
The following seven Dolphins players are inactive - Jordan Lucas, Xavien Howard, Bene Benwikere, Nick Williams, Terrence Fede, Sam Young and Dion Sims.
Andre Branch will again start over Mario Williams at defensive end.
Meanwhile the Jets will be without starters Kellen Davis, Darron Lee, Nick Mangold.
