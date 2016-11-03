Maxwell on feud with Jets’ Marshall: ‘I must be doing something right’

Brandon Marshall doesn’t like Byron Maxwell.
Byron Maxwell doesn’t care.
A day after Marshall, the Jets receiver, told New York reporters that Maxwell “held every single play” when the two players met in 2015, Maxwell didn’t take the bait and fire back.
“I might be doing something right now, huh?” the Dolphins corner quipped.
He also said that “of course” he doesn’t hold every play, adding: “I never hold.”
Marshall, the former Dolphin, Bronco and Bear, also said the deal between Philadelphia and Miami that sent Maxwell and Kiko Alonso to South Florida was “a great trade for the Eagles.” That swap gave the Eagles the draft ammunition they needed to move up and select quarterback Carson Wentz.
So where’s this feud coming from? Maxwell said the players have only met once before. One theory is the message was as much for the men in stripes as the ones in aqua and orange. Marshall clearly believes that Maxwell got away with too much physicality last year, and perhaps he wants the officials to be cognizant of it this time around.
No question, however, that the message was received in Miami, not by just Maxwell but his teammates. Maxwell’s teammates gave him some good-natured grief as reporters circled around his locker.
“I don’t think nothing about it,” Maxwell said. “I ain’t trippin’. I’m gonna play my game.”
Adam H. Beasley
