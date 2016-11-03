Maxwell on feud with Jets’ Marshall: ‘I must be doing something right’

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams Pause

0:37 Ajayi records second game with 200 yards

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:37 Arian Foster talks about why he's kneeling during National Anthem

2:39 President Obama makes passionate plea to vote in Miami

0:59 Brig. Gen. Mark Martins Oct. 19. 2016

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the elction - Election Rewind

2:26 Goran Dragic wants consistent effort from Miami Heat after loss to San Antonio Spurs