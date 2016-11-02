Jarvis Landry: Possibly ending Aaron Williams’ career has affected me

Jarvis Landry acknowledged Wednesday he’s been affected on a personal level by the news that his illegal hit on Aaron Williams might have ended the Bills safety’s career. But Landry added that it will not change his physical approach to the game.
Landry’s high crack-back block in Week 7 hospitalized Williams with head and neck injuries, and in the days that followed, Williams’ father suggested that his son might never play again.
Here's a look at the hit on Aaron Williams. Awful. #Bills pic.twitter.com/AZcc7uw0x7— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 23, 2016
The Bills have since placed Williams, who has a history of serious neck injuries, on injured reserve, all but ensuring his season is over.
“It does [affect me],” Landry said, “but obviously, in this game there are risks. It comes with injuries as well. You never play the game to deliberately hurt somebody, but inside the game sometimes things happen.”
The NFL fined Landry $24,309 for the illegal hit; Landry said Wednesday he intends to appeal, although success seems like a long shot, at best. Landry said that he has not yet reached out to Williams, but might in the future.
Will the events of the past two weeks change how he plays?
“My physicality, no,” Landry said. “As far as my target area, yes. But my physicality.
