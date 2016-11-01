Dolphins’ Jordan Cameron, Dion Sims remain in concussion protocol

Jordan Cameron and Dion Sims, the Dolphins’ top two tight ends, remain in the concussion protocol. Sims returned to practice Tuesday, but Cameron is still sidelined.
Cameron, who suffered his fourth concussion in four years back in Week 3, continues to make progress and those close to him say he’s feeling better. However, he has not yet met the required benchmarks to be allowed to resume football activities.
Cameron and the Dolphins are obviously concerned about the long-term affects of so many head injuries in a relatively short period of time. They’ve sent him to visit a head injury specialist at the University of Pittsburgh. And they remain hopeful he will play again this season; if not, they would have placed him on injured reserve.
Sims, meanwhile, is still recovering from his second concussion in as many seasons back in Week 6. He was not in the locker room Tuesday, but was on the practice field during the portion of practice open to hte media.
Players in the concussion protocol are not permitted to talk to reporters.
