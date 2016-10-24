Thomas on Goodwin bomb: ‘10 other guys did their job and I was the one who didn't’

Michael Thomas did something incredibly refreshing Monday:
He admitted he screwed up, and wouldn’t let a teammate take the blame for his mistake.
Thomas said that Marquise Goodwin’s 67-yard touchdown catch Sunday was his fault, and not Byron Maxwell’s. Pro Football Focus pointed the finger of blame at Maxwell for the deep completion Sunday, but on both Twitter and in reporters Monday, Thomas stepped up and accepted responsbility.
@PFF I can't let my boy B Max take that bullet. That bomb was on me... #truth https://t.co/hbH7JVX0zi— Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) October 24, 2016
“[Defensive coordinator] Vance Joseph wants to create a culture about truth,” said Thomas, who started at safety in place of Reshad Jones, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. “Every man has to be accountable for his actions. He made the perfect call right there. I let disguise jeopardize my responsibility right then.”
Thomas felt compelled to stand up and take the hit because “as a leader on this team, I want to make sure every DB, every player on this team, but especially the DBs know that I've got their back. I'll never hang them out to dry. If it's something I've got to get cleaned up as a man, I owe that to my teammates and that's my job. That's something I've got to do. If I can't do it, they're going to put somebody else in who can.”
Thomas’ responsibility was to help Maxwell over the top on Goodwin’s route. He was a step late because he was trying to fool Tyrod Taylor by disguising his coverage.
.@TyrodTaylor auf Marquise Goodwin und TOUCHDOWN @buffalobills! Zum Schluss verloren sie trotzdem gegen die @MiamiDolphins!#MIAvsBUF pic.twitter.com/egbpd3W78z— Touchdown News (@touchdown_de) October 24, 2016
“That's a rule that can never happen,” Thomas said. “You're never supposed to let disguise jeopardize your responsibility. I did just that. I broke that rule and that can't happen. On that one play, 10 other guys did their job and I was the one who didn't.”
Said Dolphins coach Adam Gase: “That's why he's one of our captains. That's why he's one of our leaders.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments