Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins victory over Bills

Miami Dolphins DE Cameron Wake talks about the "nasty taste" in his mouth after a defeat, the same taste he had in high school, it doesn't change. The Fins were defeated by the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium, 30-17, October 9, 2016.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he has confidence in his quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the crowd shouted for backup quarterback Matt Moore in the fourth quarter in Dolphins 30-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, returns for his first game after an injury and Tunsil and Albert are injured. The line's performance resulted in quarterback Ryan Tannehill being sacked several times as they were defeated by the Tennessee Titans 30-17.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says the problem with the offense is a variety of issues, and he feel good about the defense in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2016.