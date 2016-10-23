Richie Incognito launches Andre Branch’s helmet late in Dolphins win

When the Bills took a shot on Richie Incognito before the 2015 season, they told the admittedly “radioactive” offensive lineman to be himself.
Incognito did just that when he returned to Miami Sunday.
Incognito, once known as one of the league’s dirtiest players, was involved in some sort of altercation with his former team late in the Dolphins’ 28-25 victory over the Bills Sunday. When the central character of Bullygate emerged from the pile, he had Andre Branch’s in his hands. Branch is a defensive end for the Dolphins.
But instead of giving his opponent back his head gear, Incognito chucked it more than 20 yards down the field.
“Reggie [Bush] got in [the end zone], the ball came squirting loose so I went to jump on it and then the next thing you know I’m at the bottom of a pile and everyone was going at it, so I don’t know,” Incognito explained. “I was at the bottom.”
Branch insisted he had no idea that Incognito was the one who threw his helmet, which was a first for him.
“In the game of football, you're going to have things like that happen,” Branch said. “You've got to control it more.”
