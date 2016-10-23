Photo gallery: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins | Sun., Oct. 23, 2016

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) carries for yardage in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Jerry Hughes (55) and outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) on a first down reception in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins fans show their support as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bill at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is chased by Buffalo Bills Lorenzo Alexander in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 23, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi runs through the Buffalo Bills defense in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 23, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Cameron Wake sacks Buffalo Bills Tyrod Taylor in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 23, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and quarterback Matt Moore (8) rush the field as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bill at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Damien Williams drags the Buffalo Bills defense into the end zone to score a third quarter touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 23, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) celebrates as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs for over 200 yards on the play in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) runs into the end zone on a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs for over 200 yards on the play in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) runs to the end zone on a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) on a touchdown reception as Buffalo Bills cornerback Ronald Darby (28) fails to defend in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs for over 200 yards on the play in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi scores a third quarter touchdown as the play the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 23, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) celebrates in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) on a touchdown reception as he breaks away from Buffalo Bills cornerback Ronald Darby (28) and Buffalo Bills defensive back Jonathan Meeks (36) in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi runs the ball in the third quarter to help set up a touchdown as Buffalo Bills Ronald Darby 28, and Preston Brown 52, defend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 23, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi scores a third quarter touchdown as the play the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 23, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi runs the ball in the third quarter to help set up a score as Buffalo Bills Leger Douzable 91, defends at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 23, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jordan Phillips confronts Buffalo Bills Richie Incognito after a scuffle in the endzone in the fourth qaurter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 23, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) grabs his leg in pain after running for over 200 yards in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills celebrates after Damien Williams touchdown in the fourth quarter as they play the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 23, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs for over 200 yards on the play in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs for over 200 yards on the play in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs for over 200 yards on the play in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com