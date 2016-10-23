All aboard the Jay Train! Ajayi tops 200 again as Dolphins beat Bills 28-25

Maybe the Dolphins are actually good.
Why? For the second time in eight games, they beat down a winning football team.
And Jay Ajayi has gone from an afterthought to one of the league’s most dangerous weapons.
Just like he did against the Steelers, Ajayi ran for over 200 yards Sunday, powering the Dolphins to a 28-25 victory over the Bills.
Ajayi, who went for 214 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, is just the fourth running back in NFL history eclipse 200 yards in back-to-back games. The other three: O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams.
Ryan Tannehill, meanwhile, completed 15 of 25 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown.
The Dolphins improved to 3-4 on the season. The Bills fell to 4-3.
Andrew Franks and Dan Carpenter traded field goals in the first quarter. Franks was good from 36 yards, while Carpenter knocked through booted through a 29-yarder.
Special teams played a big role in the second quarter, and not in a good way for Miami. Kenyan Drake committed a holding penalty on a Matt Darr punt that would have pinned the Bills inside their 20.
Instead, Darr had to kick again, and that second effort was blocked. Buffalo took over at the Miami 40, a 43-yard swing in field position. Seven plays later, the Bills were in the end zone; Tyrod Taylor scored on a 10-yard run.
Another good Dolphins drive stalled in the red zone, and Franks had to salvage the possession with a 33-yard field goal.
The Dolphins out-gained the Bills 194-110 in the first half but trailed at intermission. Why? Three special teams plays and seven Dolphins penalties for 65 yards.
Mistakes hurt the Dolphins early in the second half too. Most notably: Kenny Stills dropped a deep pass for the second time this season. While Tannehill could have better led his receiver, Stills needed to catch the ball, which was right at his chest.
That wasn't a problem for Taylor and Marquise Goodwin later in the third quarter. The quarterback hit his receiver perfectly in stride, and Goodwin did the rest of the work himself. The pass was good for a 67-yard touchdown. Byron Maxwell was in coverage.
The Dolphins trailed by 11. The game was slipping away. Miami needed a touchdown.
Ajayi delivered. He ran four yards for a touchdown, capping an impressive possession. Tannehill connected with Landry on the two-point conversion and Miami was within 3.
Ajayi, meanwhile, was just getting started. He went over 200 yards on a 14-yard run late in the fourth quarter. That set up a powerful touchdown run by Damien Williams, who barreled his way in from 12 yards out.
And just like that, the Dolphins led.
They would never trail again, particularly after Stills made amends. He pulled in a 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Tannehill to put the game away.
