No fine for Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh for Ben Roethlisberger kick

Despite the Steelers’ best efforts, Ndamukong Suh has not been fined for striking Ben Roethlisberger’s knee with his foot, the Miami Herald has learned.
The Steelers submitted video of the play to the NFL, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, but the league decided not to punish Suh, who had a reputation for dirty play while a member of the Detroit Lions. Suh was not penalized during the game.
Here is what Steelers asked the league to review: Suh reaching out his leg to kick Roethlisberger. https://t.co/tPbXSSPFcL— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 20, 2016
“Just a guy trying to play hard and get to the quarterback,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Friday, when asked about the kick.
Three other Dolphins were fined by the league for NFL violations in Week 6.
The NFL slapped right tackle Ja’Wuan James, running back Jay Ajayi and running back Damien Williams all with fines of $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments