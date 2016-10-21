Cameron, Sims, Howard out Sunday, while Bills rookie Lawson likely to play

No surprise here: The Dolphins will be without their top two tight ends Sunday against the Bills.
They’ve ruled out Jordan Cameron and Dion Sims, both of whom are in the concussion protocol.
Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) also will not play.
The Bills, meanwhile, will likely have their first-round pick in the fold for the first time this season. They activated linebacker Shaq Lawson off the physically unable to perform list, a strong indication that Lawson will play. Lawson had shoulder surgery in May.
The Bills will be without former Miami Hurricanes tackle Seantrel Henderson (back), but could have running back LeSean McCoy. McCoy is battling a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (hamstring) is doubtful.
Four Dolphins are questionable for Sunday: running back Arian Foster (hamstring), linebacker Jelani Jenkins (groin), cornerback Tony Lippett (hamstring) and linebacker Spencer Paysinger (hamstring/calf).
