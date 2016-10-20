Steelers complaint with NFL says Suh kicked Roethlisberger

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who has been accused of dirty play in the past, is again under scrutiny — this time for kicking Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the knee during Sunday’s Dolphins win.
According to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers filed a formal complaint with the NFL and sent the league video of the play, which clearly shows Suh kicking Roethlisberger while he was scrambling in the pocket late in the fourth quarter. Suh, blocked by Steelers right guard David DeCastro, raised his leg and kicked Roethlisberger in the knee.
“I’m not sure what he was thinking,” DeCastro told The Post-Gazette. “You’d have to ask him what he was thinking. I heard Ben saying ‘He kicked me,’ but I didn’t really see it until we watched the film.”
As a member of the Detroit Lions, Suh was suspended in 2014 for stepping on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Here is what Steelers asked the league to review: Suh reaching out his leg to kick Roethlisberger. https://t.co/tPbXSSPFcL— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 20, 2016
MCCOY IN DOUBT
Running back LeSean McCoy, who has averaged 7.0 per carry during the Bills’ ongoing four-game winning streak and 5.6 for the season, will not play Sunday against the Dolphins because of a hamstring injury, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported.
• For the Dolphins, tight ends Jordan Cameron and Dion Sims remain out because of concussions; Cameron did on-field work with trainers Thursday. Cornerback Tony Lippett (hamstring) was again limited Thursday, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph indicated he should be fine for Sunday.
• Joseph said safety Michael Thomas, as expected, will replace Reshad Jones in the starting lineup opposite Isa Abdul-Quddus. Jones is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
The twist is that Joseph said they sometimes will alternate in filling Jones’ strong safety spot. The one who doesn’t play strong safety will play free safety.
Thomas has started 17 games for the Dolphins, including 13 last season and two this season.
“Michael is a smart, tough, fully engaged player,” Joseph said. “I have no concerns about Michael being the starter. We’re fine with Michael, we’re fine with Isa. We’ve got Walt Aikens there. We’ve got three guys who have played in NFL games. I’m comfortable there.”
Aikens hasn’t played a defensive snap this season.
Joseph also noted that rookie cornerback Jordan Lucas can play safety.
• Joseph, on how defensive end Cam Wake played with a season-high 41 snaps against Pittsburgh (out of 55 defensive snaps): “Cam was fine. It was obviously going into the game a passing game. We thought it would definitely fit Cam, his skill set.”
But Joseph said against Buffalo, which leads the league in rushing, “the mindset changes. It’s a run-first offense first, so in turn, it’s a run-stop defense first for us and pass second. We always focus on what they do best and that’s running the football this week.”
• Joseph, on defensive end Mario Williams, who was demoted last week: “He understands he has to play better when he’s in there. Last week, he played about 15 snaps and he was productive. He could have been more productive. He wants to earn his way back into a starting role, so he understands that.”
• Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, on kicker Andrew Franks, who has had two field goals blocked this season (24 and 27 yards) and also missed from 50 yards (against Pittsburgh):
“We believe a lot in our guy. He knows he’s got to make those shorter field goals and fix the problem and elevate the ball more on those shorter field goals. He’s got to get that corrected. The two field goal blocks we had this year were not the protection.”
“The ball has to get elevated better. What happens with young kickers sometimes is you get in close and those guys tend to relax. [But] I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guy. Do I want to be 7 for 10 in field goals now? No. Now a PAT is a 33 yard field goal [and he’s made 13 of 13 in those].”
