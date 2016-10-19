Dolphins’ Jay Ajayi named AFC’s top offensive player for Week 6

Jay Ajayi on Sunday had the best performance by a Dolphins running back in 14 years.
He also had the best performance by any AFC offensive player in Week 6, according to the NFL.
The league named Ajayi its AFC offensive player of the week Wednesday after the second-year running back went for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. That was the most by a Miami back since Ricky Williams churned out 216 yards against the Bears on Dec. 9, 2002.
This is Ajayi’s first conference-wide award, and the first for a Dolphins player this season.
