After soul searching, Byron Maxwell knew he ‘had to play better.’ He did Sunday.

No matter if you hit the club Friday or simply stayed in, you probably had more fun than Byron Maxwell.
He spent the early part of the weekend reliving past failures.
Maxwell is not one to duck hard truths, and the his truth for the first five weeks of the season was this:
He simply wasn’t good enough.
So in the days before Miami’s Week 6 game against the Steelers, Maxwell went back and re-watched his mistakes from the Dolphins’ loss to the Titans the week before.
“I was like, ‘OK, I have to play better than I did,’” Maxwell said.
Mission accomplished.
The veteran cornerback had by far his best game of the season, not only locking down Antonio Brown, but getting in his head. Brown had season-lows in catches (four) and receiving yards (39).
The Dolphins’ plan going in was to be physical with Brown at the line of scrimmage and to regularly give Maxwell and their other corners help over top. The plan worked.
In all, Maxwell allowed just four of eight passes in his direction to be completed for 29 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. He broke up four passes.
Maxwell knows the local media has been rightfully critical of his performance for the first month of season, but insists it didn’t take a toll. The only feedback he cares about comes from his coaches and teammates; on Monday, that feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
“Really, it's just about putting the work in,” Maxwell said. “Putting money in the bank. You do that Monday through Friday ... That's the only way I know, putting the work in, putting the time in. There's a saying, reaping what you sow. Make sure you put the time in. If you want to win, you know you've got to do what you've got to do. Make some sacrifices.”
