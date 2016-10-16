Ajayi on his career game against the Steelers

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he has confidence in his quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the crowd shouted for backup quarterback Matt Moore in the fourth quarter in Dolphins 30-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, returns for his first game after an injury and Tunsil and Albert are injured. The line's performance resulted in quarterback Ryan Tannehill being sacked several times as they were defeated by the Tennessee Titans 30-17.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is upset about the teams loss to the Cincinnati Bengal, 22-7, in Cincinnati on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2016. He feels the offense had one of the teams worse performances.