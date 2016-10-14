Safety Reshad Jones back at practice for Miami Dolphins

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two due to a groin injury.
Jones participated in the portion of practice open to reporters. It was not immediately clear how much work he did.
Adam Gase reiterated Friday that Jones would be a “game-time decision” to play Sunday. The Dolphins listed him as questionable on their final injury report.
The news wasn’t so good for tight end Jordan Cameron (concussion) or cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), however. Neither practiced and both will miss Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.
But compared to the Steelers, the Dolphins are downright healthy. They ruled six players out for Sunday’s game: defensive end Cameron Heyward, linebacker Ryan Shazier, safety Shamarko Thomas, center Cody Wallace, receiver Markus Wheaton and tackle Marcus Gilbert.
Jones is one of eight Dolphins questionable for Sunday.
The others: safety Isa Abdul-Quddus (knee), running back Arian Foster (hamstring), receiver Jakeem Grant (ankle), tight end Marqueis Gray (calf), linebacker Jelani Jenkins (groin), guard Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and guard Anthony Steen (ankle).
