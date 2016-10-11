Miami Dolphins to get a ‘Taste of Pittsburgh’ as Steelers come to town

Get ready South Florida: The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to town.
Not only will the struggling Dolphins have to contend with one of the top teams in the AFC on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium, but they’ll have to deal with the legions of fans who follow the Steelers everywhere they go.
Not only do many western Pennsylvania transplants make the Sunshine State their home — Broward County is home to not one, not two, but THREE Primanti Brothers restaurants — but an army clad in black-and-yellow will flood the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports in the coming days.
Although the throng coming to town and those transplants headed to tailgate is good for business, it’s probably not so great for the home team.
READ MORE: Miami Dolphins’ offseason plans implode
The Dolphins dropped to 1-4 with a lackluster 30-17 loss to visiting Tennessee on Sunday, not the best way to kick off a four game homestand which also includes a visit from both the Jets and Bills — two other teams with a large transplanted fan base in the area.
#Steelers Depot: Steelers Open As 7-Point Road Favorites Over Dolphins https://t.co/jOanZ2z38W— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 10, 2016
On Sunday, the Steelers continued to create distance from the Dolphins in the AFC standings as they blew out the Jets 31-13 at Heinz Field.
Pittsburgh is 4-1 this season with its only loss coming to the Eagles in Week 3; Miami’s only win came on that day as the Dolphins survived the still-winless Cleveland Browns.
Kickoff Sunday is at 1 p.m. on CBS.
Comments