Photo gallery: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins | Sun., Oct. 9, 2016

An embattled Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is assisted by teammate center Mike Pouncey (51) after getting sacked once again in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked once again in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is chased and sacked by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan (91) in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) sets up to pass in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is sacked by Tennessee Titians Brian Orakpo at the end of the fourth quarter at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 9, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) lines up as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) reacts after scoring in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) scores over Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31) reacts after taking down Tennessee Titans wide receiver Marc Mariani (87) on a punt return in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi leaps after scoring a second quarter touchdown as they play the Tennessee Titians at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 9, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jakeem Grant returns a kick for a second quarter touchdown as they play the Tennessee Titians at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 9, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jakeem Grant returns a kick for a second quarter touchdown as they play the Tennessee Titians at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 9, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Pink worn for the Crucial Catch campaign to raise breast cancer awareness as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
The Dolphins rush the field as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Ryan Tannehill is sacked in the fourth quarter as they play the Tennessee Titians at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 9, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
NFL players wear pink for Crucial Catch campaign to raise cancer awareness as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins fail to stop Tennessee Titians quaretrback Marcus Mariota as he runs for a first quarter touchdown at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 9, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins cheerleaders perform as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins fail to stop Tennessee Titians quaretrback Marcus Mariota as he runs for a first quarter touchdown at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 9, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase stands on the sidelines as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Tennessee Titans offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) celebrates after tight end Delanie Walker (82) scores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase watches the Dolphins performance from the sidelines as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase stands on the sidelines as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Tennessee Titans offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) celebrates after tight end Delanie Walker (82) scores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) walks off the field after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Tennessee Titans 30-17 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com