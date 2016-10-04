Dolphins’ Pouncey returns to practice after missing four games

Mike Pouncey doesn’t know who did it. He just knows it hurt.
“Some pile-jumper from the Dallas Cowboys jumped on me,” Pouncey said. “He fell on top of me.”
That pile-jumper cost him the first four weeks of the season.
But Pouncey was back in pads and at practice Tuesday for the first time since fracuturing his hip back on Aug. 19. And while the Dolphins center made no promises about playing Sunday against the Titans, the signs are encouraging.
“I’ve been feeling good a long time,” Pouncey said. “Its something we had to be real careful with so we didn’t have any setbacks. ... Obviously it’s up to coach [Adam] Gase whether I play. I’m looking forward to showing them what I can do.”
While Anthony Steen has done a passable job in his absence, the Dolphins could certainly use Pouncey. They rank 29th in rushing through the first four weeks of the season.
“It's where everything starts on the offensive line, at center, with communication, everything,” said Dolphins right tackle Ja’Wuan James. “It's going to be good to have him back. ... He's a good leader. Also, he's an intelligent football player, so it's his job to make sure we're all in order, and where we're supposed to go. We all work off him. Knowing that's going to be consistent and knowing that's him back, that's a good thing.”
Pouncey acknowledged that his third hip injury in as many years is cause for concern. In fact, when he hurt it, Pouncey wondered if his remaining time in the NFL might be short.
“Talking to the doctors, all the what-ifs came into play,” Pouncey said. “You start questioning how long you can play in the league and how physical this game is. I’m fortunate to be as fast as I am. When I first injured this hip there was a lot of doubt in my mind -- would I ever come back and be the same player? I guess we’ll see today.”
When aked if he had worries about his long-term health after those three injuries, Pouncey responded: “We all have concerns long term. Every guy that plays in the NFL. But right now I’m not too much concerned. I wouldn’t put myself in the position to hurt myself or have a setback if I wasn’t ready to play.”
