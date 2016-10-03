Up Next: Miami Dolphins try to bounce back as Titans come to town

The Miami Dolphins are unbeaten at home.
Sure, that’s a small sample size, but with the way this season has gone, any slice of positivity is worth noting by some.
The Dolphins, who are 0-3 away from Hard Rock Stadium, return home this weekend to take on the Tennessee Titans in the nightcap of what should be an electric football weekend in Miami Gardens.
The Tennessee Titans are heading to town for the second time in just over a month as Marcus Mariota and crew helped christen the renovated stadium in Miami’s preseason finale on Sept. 1.
The Titans won that one 21-10 in a game memorable only for the first looks at the stadium.
As far as Sunday’s game goes, the Dolphins are reeling and the Titans are, well, the Titans.
Although Tennessee appears to be improved over what it has rolled out the past few seasons, it comes into Sunday’s game holding the same 1-3 mark as the Dolphins do.
Tennessee’s lone win came in Detroit; Miami’s against Cleveland.
Pretty even.
The Titans do have promise behind center in second-year quarterback Mariota, the Heisman-winner from Oregon who was the top pick of the 2015 draft.
Tennessee, which went 5-27 in the previous two seasons, have stayed close in its losses to Minnesota, Oakland and Houston this season.
The Dolphins have opened as a 3 1/2-4 point favorite.
