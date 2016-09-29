Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals | Thurs., Sept. 29, 2016

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill hands the ball off to Jay Ajayi as they play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2016.
Miami Dolphins' fan in rain and ear protection watches the Fins as they play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi catches a first quarter pass as Cincinnati Bengals Darqueze Dennard defends at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills, 10, after catching a first quarter touchdown celebrates with DeVante Parker, 11, as Cincinnati Bengals George Iloka, 43, fails to defend at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is pulled down in the second quarter by Cincinnati Bengals Geno Atkins at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2016.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks with quarterback Ryan Tannehill as they play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is sacked in the fourth quarter as they are defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2016.
